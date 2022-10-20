Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.77. 3,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.02 and its 200 day moving average is $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.83 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.