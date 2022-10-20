Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $237.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reiterated an upgrade rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.44.

NYSE ESS opened at $227.12 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $218.83 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

