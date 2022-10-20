ETF Store Inc. Acquires 14,334 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 2,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,081. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

