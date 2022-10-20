ETF Store Inc. Acquires 527 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.