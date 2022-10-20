ETF Store Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $540,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.04. 503,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

