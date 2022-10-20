ETF Store Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 238,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,527. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

