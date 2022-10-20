ETF Store Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,537. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

