ETF Store Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.22. 36,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

