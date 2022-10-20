Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $291.26 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $291.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.52 or 0.00117466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,169.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021214 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00268075 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00770090 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00559214 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00246173 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00267030 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,466,279 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
