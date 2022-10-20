Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Reaches $290.93 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $21.58 or 0.00113339 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $290.93 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021473 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00268708 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00747036 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00557676 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00245519 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00270717 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,480,225 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
