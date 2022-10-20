European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.01.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.76. 161,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,859. The stock has a market cap of C$247.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.89. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

