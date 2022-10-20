Evercore ISI Lowers Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $54.31. 602,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

