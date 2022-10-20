Everipedia Market Cap Reaches $49.07 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $49.07 million and $1.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

