EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.03.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

