EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 81.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $143.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

