EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,014,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,624,000 after buying an additional 162,534 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average is $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

