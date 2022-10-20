EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

