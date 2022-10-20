EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,706,000 after purchasing an additional 231,135 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

NYSE PLD opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

