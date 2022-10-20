EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

