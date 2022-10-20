EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.
In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
