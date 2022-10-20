EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

