EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $4,802,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

