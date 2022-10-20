EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,492 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,280,000 after purchasing an additional 819,016 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,457,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 807,066 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,897,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,887,000 after purchasing an additional 595,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,774,000 after purchasing an additional 325,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,558.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 271,981 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $20.25 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

