EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.66. EVI Industries shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 9,132 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.57.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in EVI Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 88.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

