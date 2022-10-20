Evmos Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $505.93 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $505.93 million and $2.11 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00008838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

