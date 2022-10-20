ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stake Lifted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for 2.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.43% of ExlService worth $118,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS traded down $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $160.90. 7,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,129. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

