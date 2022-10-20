F Barry Bays Sells 25,428 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 25,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $610,780.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,590,199 shares in the company, valued at $38,196,579.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18.

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00.

On Monday, August 29th, F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $162,086.40.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 189,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,017. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 493,351 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 328,544 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

