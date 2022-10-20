Factom (FCT) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Factom (FCT) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $25.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,453,751 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Factom

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

