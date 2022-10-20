FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

FB Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 86,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.