Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $419.35 million and $953,998.00 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99339984 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $678,964.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

