Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 95,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

