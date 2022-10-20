Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Down 1.3%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €28.10 ($28.67) and last traded at €29.36 ($29.96). Approximately 94,879 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.76 ($30.37).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.48.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

