Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

