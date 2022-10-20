Financial Council Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.93. 46,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,852. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

