Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 36,108 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,912. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.56 and a 200-day moving average of $186.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

