Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 41,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,695. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

