Financial Counselors Inc. Has $14.97 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of CBSH traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $68.38. 3,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

