Financial Counselors Inc. Has $18.39 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,616,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3,069.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.01. 619,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,912,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average is $162.69. The stock has a market cap of $357.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

