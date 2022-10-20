Financial Counselors Inc. Has $20.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $184.11. 45,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

