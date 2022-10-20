Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,606 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 707,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,104,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

