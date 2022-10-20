Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,334 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

