Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 24,979 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.75. 82,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,653. The stock has a market cap of $365.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

