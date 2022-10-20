Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 90,090 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $60,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.64. 3,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

