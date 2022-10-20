Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of FTT stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.91.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,265.50.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

