Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Fire & Flower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 3.1 %

TSE:FAF opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.78. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

