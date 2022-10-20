First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

