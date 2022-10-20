First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

