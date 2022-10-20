First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 39,361 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2,752.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 365,986 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,438,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,175,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $73.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

