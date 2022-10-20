First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4,118.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after buying an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $19,109,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $176.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.