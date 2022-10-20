First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.95.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $183.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

