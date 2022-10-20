First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. National Pension Service lifted its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

